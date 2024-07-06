SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in International Business Machines by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.99. 2,085,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

