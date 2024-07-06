SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 82.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 626,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 124.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 416,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,338,000 after purchasing an additional 230,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $138.29. 1,217,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,909. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day moving average of $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

