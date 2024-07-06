SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.32.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.25. 1,007,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

