SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 881,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.05. 31,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,239. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

