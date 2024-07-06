SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,978 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $68,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.91. 236,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,362. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

