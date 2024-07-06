Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

