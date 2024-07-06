Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 1,696.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008781 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,359.98 or 0.99976853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041194 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

