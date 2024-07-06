Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading Up 2.4%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.82. 7,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Sega Sammy Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

