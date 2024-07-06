SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV) Declares Dividend of $0.14

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SELV stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

Get SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.