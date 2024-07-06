Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.20

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.20 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.01). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 2,382,220 shares.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -8,010.00.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure news, insider James Stewart purchased 12,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £9,960.57 ($12,598.75). 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.