Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 802,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

