Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,411 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,454,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.16. 631,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,964. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

