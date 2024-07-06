Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $389.68. 1,908,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.60 and a 200-day moving average of $318.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.26, a P/E/G ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Wedbush decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

