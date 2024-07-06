Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

