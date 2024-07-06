Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. 3,216,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

