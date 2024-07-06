Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,181.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,561. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.