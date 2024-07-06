Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Marriott International by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.98. 851,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,953. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.24 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

