Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,551 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

PGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 1,035,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,744. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

