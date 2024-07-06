Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.86. 1,260,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

