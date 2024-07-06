Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $173.41. 976,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $159.82.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

