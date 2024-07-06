Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,330,000 after acquiring an additional 402,884 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,978,483 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.11. 1,126,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.18. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

