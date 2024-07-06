Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies
In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.
Keysight Technologies Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
