Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,569 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus cut their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

