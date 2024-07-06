Siacoin (SC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.97 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $224.84 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,745,305,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,585,221,220 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

