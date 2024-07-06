Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$29,146.04 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$29,146.04.
J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 141,945 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$82,867.49.
- On Thursday, June 13th, J. Alberto Arias sold 123,019 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$77,920.23.
- On Friday, May 24th, J. Alberto Arias sold 4,258 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$3,052.56.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, J. Alberto Arias sold 84,500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$55,423.55.
- On Friday, May 10th, J. Alberto Arias sold 500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$314.45.
- On Monday, April 29th, J. Alberto Arias sold 46,369 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$28,345.37.
- On Friday, April 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 15,141 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$9,093.68.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 114,976 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$67,398.93.
- On Friday, April 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$17,127.08.
- On Friday, April 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$58,951.28.
Sierra Metals Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE SMT traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.83. 87,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,857. The stock has a market cap of C$174.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.81. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
