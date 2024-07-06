SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,857 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.64% of SilverCrest Metals worth $27,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILV. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 680,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 395,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,668,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,355,000 after buying an additional 819,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

