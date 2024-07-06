Simon Pyper Sells 51,686 Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pyper sold 51,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £85,281.90 ($107,869.85).

CPPGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

CPP stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.06) on Friday. CPPGroup Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.38 million, a PE ratio of -165.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

CPPGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.