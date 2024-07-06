Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

