SKALE Network (SKL) Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $230.97 million and approximately $33.09 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,493,977,671 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

