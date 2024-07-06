Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 5,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 46,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

