Smith Group Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,020 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,020 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATH traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $13.24. 7,620,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.81 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

