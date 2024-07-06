Smith Group Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26,955 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.52. 154,501,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,893,608. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

