Smith Group Asset Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 28.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 436,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $91.81.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

