Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes $489,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $939.32. The company had a trading volume of 178,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $960.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $868.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

