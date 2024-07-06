SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 4%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 15,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 13,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

