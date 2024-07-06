Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Shares Down 0.4%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $37.55. 1,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.
Solvay Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.
Solvay Company Profile
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solvay
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.