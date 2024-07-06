Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

SON has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE SON opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

