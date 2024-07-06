Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.33 ($12.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.49) to GBX 800 ($10.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

LON STAN opened at GBX 723 ($9.14) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 796 ($10.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 821.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 745.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 677.33.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

