Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.70 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $85.66 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,964.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00587087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00270202 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00040940 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,858,655 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

