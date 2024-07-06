Stephens Lowers First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

FFWM opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $283.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $3,819,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $4,093,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 187,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 165,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

