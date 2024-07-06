StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.28. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.08.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
