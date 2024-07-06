StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,084.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.50.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
