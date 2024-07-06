StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.13.

NYSE TEL opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

