StockNews.com Downgrades Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %

ADP opened at $235.56 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

