StockNews.com Lowers Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
