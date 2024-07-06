StockNews.com Lowers Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $787,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

