StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

PFIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFIS

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.