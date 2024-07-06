StockNews.com Lowers Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,963 shares of company stock worth $110,306 in the last three months. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

