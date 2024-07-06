StockNews.com Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to “Hold”

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
