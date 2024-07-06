StockNews.com Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to “Hold”

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $14,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 52.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 548,193 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,572,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 516,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 296,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.