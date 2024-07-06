Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.98

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.98 and traded as low as $15.74. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.
Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend
About Sturgis Bancorp
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
